DANVILLE — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged an apartment bedroom Tuesday night at the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville.
Fire chief Don McMasters said firefighters were called at 10:35 p.m. to a building in the complex in the 900 block of Redden Court for an upstairs bedroom on fire.
Heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
The occupants, one adult and four children, got out safely and firefighters had the flames out in about 20 minutes.
McMasters said the cause of the fire was accidental but declined to elaborate.
He said the apartment had a working smoke detector.
The residents will be displaced for a while as repairs are done, he said. There are eight apartments in the building.
McMasters estimated the damage to the apartment and its contents at $7,000.