CHAMPAIGN — No one was hurt in a fire Monday morning at a home in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park in northeast Champaign.
Champaign Fire Department spokesperson Randy Smith said the cause of the fire in the 0-100 block of Raintree Drive remains under investigation.
Smith said a passerby reported smoke coming from the residence at 8:23 a.m.
“Once on the scene, fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the home,” Smith said.
They used a single hose line to put out the fire, which was discovered in the living room.
The occupants were not at home at the time. Total damage was estimated at $12,500.
Smith said fire damage was confined to the living room, although there was smoke damage throughout the residence.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:30 a.m.