CHAMPAIGN — A fire Thursday night in west Champaign damaged a house so heavily that the occupants won’t be able to live there. No one was injured
A release from department spokesman Randy Smith said when firefighters arrived at 8:09 p.m., they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached two-car garage at the split-level, two-story home in the 800 block of Centennial Drive near Daniel Street.
Firefighters had the flames out in about 30 minutes but remained on the scene investigating.
Smith called the cause of the fire undetermined.