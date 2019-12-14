CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured in a fire Saturday afternoon in a laundry room in the parking garage of a Campustown apartment complex.
According to a release from the Champaign Fire Department, crews were called at 12:30 p.m. to the complex in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Champaign after one of the residents noticed a fire in a trash can in the laundry room.
When firefighters arrived, they found the flames spreading through the laundry room and quickly extinguished them.
The release said the cause of the fire is undetermined, and investigators were on the scene. There was no estimate on damages. No residents were displaced.