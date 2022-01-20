CHAMPAIGN — Investigators remained on the scene of a Thursday afternoon fire that damaged a vacant apartment in west Champaign.
Firefighters were called at 12:27 p.m. to a multi-family building in the 700 block of West Church Street, near Prospect Avenue.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said heavy fire was coming from the first-floor apartment when firefighters arrived. He said the fire was quickly extinguished.
A passerby reported the fire in the two-story house that has been converted into apartments.
Multiple hose lines were deployed to quickly extinguish the blaze. Smith said investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.
No tenants were displaced by the fire. Smith estimated damage at $40,000.