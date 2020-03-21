CHAMPAIGN — No one was home when fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a house in west Champaign, destroying it.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said about 3:30 p.m., a passerby reported seeing fire coming from a single-story home in the 1600 block of West Church Street, about a block-and-a-half east of Mattis Avenue.
Smith said when firefighters pulled up, they could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of the house. After they got a hose line in a west window, flames also came out a front window on the northwest corner.
“There is heavy fire damage throughout the home. It’s going to take some time to dig that scene out,” Smith said, adding that investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
The occupant was at work at the time the fire started and returned home while firefighters were there. He will not be able to live in the house. Smith estimated damage at $92,000.
No firefighters were hurt, he said.