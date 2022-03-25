CHAMPAIGN — Fire has displaced the occupants of a south Champaign home.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said about 7:50 p.m. Thursday, a neighbor reported that the back of a house in the 1200 block of Broadmoor Drive was on fire.
Firefighters found fire reaching to the second floor of the two-story home, mostly on the outside of the house. Smoke permeated the home.
The residents were not home at the time. Firefighters had the fire out within minutes.
Investigators have determined that the fire started accidentally.
Smith said there was a problem with electrical wiring between the first and second floors and that the fire started in the joist space near the rear of the home.