CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured in a fire Wednesday evening that was initially thought to be exterior but ended up spreading through multiple floors of a home in north Champaign.
A release from Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said crews were called at 6:36 p.m. to the two-story residence in the 1000 block of North Neil Street, near Beardsley Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed light smoke coming from a basement window in a well on the south side of the home.
Upon entering, they discovered smoke in the basement, and additional crews went to the second floor after smoke began coming from the attic, Smith said in the release. It was discovered that the construction style of the house had allowed the fire to spread between floors.
After confirming that all of the occupants had gotten out safely, firefighters left the deteriorating structure and continued attacking the fire from outside, Smith said. They received mutual aid from Urbana, and a bus from the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was brought to the scene to allow them to warm up in frigid temperatures.
No firefighters or residents were injured.
Smith said crews will likely remain on the scene for much of the night keeping the blaze under control, as will investigators, who are still determining the cause. A damage estimate was not available, but Smith said the residents will be displaced.