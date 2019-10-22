URBANA — No injuries were reported in a house fire Tuesday evening just outside the city limits of northeast Urbana.
Edge-Scott Fire Protection District Chief Steve Thuney said crews were called to a fire at 7:31 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brady Lane.
When firefighters arrived at the single-story house, they saw black smoke coming out the front door, he said.
Firefighters entered the home and found a blaze in the kitchen, Thuney said. They quickly extinguished the fire, which was under control by 7:46 p.m.
No firefighters were injured, he said.
Three people who had been inside the home escaped without injuries, fire officials reported, and the Emergency Services Support Team got them a hotel room.
Thuney said the fire appeared to have started in the house’s kitchen, but the cause remained under investigation late Tuesday night. He estimated total damage to the home at $10,000.
Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Urbana, Carroll, Eastern Prairie, Savoy and St. Joseph-Stanton fire departments, Arrow Ambulance, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Services Support Team.