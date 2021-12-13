RANTOUL — No one was apparently injured in a shootout on the village’s north side Monday afternoon involving dozens of shots.
Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers were sent to the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive at 3:40 p.m. Monday after multiple people reported shots being fired.
Officers recovered about 100 casings and live ammunition in the road.
“It is believed multiple subjects in separate vehicles were involved in an exchange of gunfire. There have been no reports of individuals being injured,” Schmidt said.
Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact them at 217-892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.