URBANA — Fast-acting firefighters kept a fire in a Homer garage from doing too much damage Tuesday afternoon.
Homer Fire Chief Don Happ said the homeowner in the 400 block of West Fourth Street came out of the house after eating lunch to return to his detached garage and noticed the side of the building on fire.
Happ said a spark from a wood-burning stove in the about 30-by-40-foot shed was the apparent cause of the fire. Firefighters kept the flames contained to the wall. Happ said what few items were in the shed escaped fire damage. He said the homeowner uses the building as a workshop.
Homer firefighters got a hand from firefighters from Sidney, St. Joseph-Stanton, Ogden, Fairmount and Broadlands. They were at the house from about 12:20 to 1 p.m.
No one was hurt.