CHAMPAIGN — An accidental cooking fire has displaced the resident of an apartment on Champaign's west side.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said crews were called to the 2000 block of West White Street around 2:25 a.m. Friday for a report of a stovetop fire.
Smith said the flames were contained to the kitchen and were controlled and extinguished by the apartment's sprinkler system.
He said firefighters ventilated the residence.
Smith said there was minor fire, smoke and water damage to the kitchen. Damages are estimated at $5,000.
There were no injuries.