CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters said residents of a west Champaign home will have to live elsewhere following an accidental fire at their home Friday.
A resident of the home in the 1500 block of Casselbury Lane called 911 to report a fire in the house at 4:03 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the second floor at the back of the house.
The occupant who had been in the home was outside waiting for firefighters.
They had the fire out quickly and no one was injured.
The fire was caused by a separation in the fireplace flue, a fire official said.
Two cats were rescued from the home. A third cat could not be found.