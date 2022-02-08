RANTOUL — Fire of an undetermined origin destroyed a Rantoul family’s home early Tuesday morning.
Fire chief Ken Waters said the single-story frame home in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive was a total loss.
The family, which included a mother and two children in their teens, detected “a hot plastic smell but couldn’t locate it” earlier in the evening, Waters said.
“Everything in the house is gone,” he said.
Firefighters were called at 6:03 a.m. When they reached the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen/utility-room area.
Two vehicles in the driveway and a neighboring home were not damaged.
Waters said the Red Cross found a place for the family to stay temporarily.
The Gifford and Thomasboro departments provided mutual aid.