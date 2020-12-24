CHAMPAIGN — No one was seriously injured when a woman accidentally backed through the front of the Menards store in north Champaign Wednesday afternoon.
Champaign police Lt. Mark Vogelzang said the accident happened just before 5 p.m. when the 86-year-old woman was backing out of a parking space in the rain-slick lot of the store at 620 Town Center Blvd.
Her wet foot slipped off the brake pedal and her sport utility vehicle went backwards through the west doors and came to rest inside the business, with its rear end near a checkout lane.
Vogelzang said no one was hit by the SUV but a person fell and hit his or her head, receiving a minor injury that was not serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.
Because the accident happened on private property, no ticket was issued, Voglezang said.