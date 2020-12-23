Listen to this article

Twenty-three lawyers have applied to fill an upcoming associate judgeship vacancy in Champaign County.

With the holidays intervening, it’s unlikely the replacement for Judge John Kennedy will be able to start before early February.

“We’re going to do brief interviews of all the candidates on Jan. 6,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum.

Although all the circuit judges of the 6th Circuit vote on a new associate, the practice has been for the judges from the other five counties to defer to the wishes of the circuit judges in the county where the associate will serve.

Kennedy announced in November that he will retire Jan. 15 after 20 years as an associate judge.

His replacement will earn about $197,000 annually. Associate judges serve at the pleasure of the circuit judges and are evaluated every four years.

Given the ages and length of service of the current judges in Champaign County, it’s unlikely there will be any vacancies to fill for quite a while after Kennedy’s replacement is chosen. Many of the applicants have sought previous judicial vacancies; two have actually run for circuit judgeships.

In alphabetical order, the candidates are:

Sami Anderson

  • , Champaign attorney

Matthew Banach

  • , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney

Andrew Bequette, Urbana attorney

Andrea Bergstrom

  • , Champaign County assistant public defender

Ellyn Bullock

  • , Champaign attorney

Lindsey Clark-Rivest

  • , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney, supervisory position

Joel Fletcher

  • , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney

Daniel Fossier

  • , Champaign attorney

Bryan Freres

  • , assistant U.S. attorney, Urbana

Andrew Hatch

  • , Champaign attorney

Peter Henderson

  • , assistant U.S. public defender, Urbana

Mark Ingersoll

  • , Urbana attorney

Robert Jacobson

  • , Urbana attorney

Scott Larson

  • , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney

Matthew Lee

  • , Champaign attorney

Troy Lozar

  • , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney, supervisory position

Mark Palmer

  • , chief counsel, Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, Champaign

Jamie Propps

  • , Champaign attorney

Bridget Schott

  • , Illinois assistant attorney general, Urbana

Timothy Sullivan

  • , law clerk for Appellate Court Justice Craig DeArmond, Danville

Ruth Wyman

  • , Urbana attorney

Lindsey Yanchus

  • , Champaign County assistant public defender, supervisory position

Thomas Yu, Champaign assistant city attorney

