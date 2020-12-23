Twenty-three lawyers have applied to fill an upcoming associate judgeship vacancy in Champaign County.
With the holidays intervening, it’s unlikely the replacement for Judge John Kennedy will be able to start before early February.
“We’re going to do brief interviews of all the candidates on Jan. 6,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Although all the circuit judges of the 6th Circuit vote on a new associate, the practice has been for the judges from the other five counties to defer to the wishes of the circuit judges in the county where the associate will serve.
Kennedy announced in November that he will retire Jan. 15 after 20 years as an associate judge.
His replacement will earn about $197,000 annually. Associate judges serve at the pleasure of the circuit judges and are evaluated every four years.
Given the ages and length of service of the current judges in Champaign County, it’s unlikely there will be any vacancies to fill for quite a while after Kennedy’s replacement is chosen. Many of the applicants have sought previous judicial vacancies; two have actually run for circuit judgeships.
In alphabetical order, the candidates are:
Sami Anderson
- , Champaign attorney
Matthew Banach
- , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney
Andrew Bequette, Urbana attorney
Andrea Bergstrom
- , Champaign County assistant public defender
Ellyn Bullock
- , Champaign attorney
Lindsey Clark-Rivest
- , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney, supervisory position
Joel Fletcher
- , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney
Daniel Fossier
- , Champaign attorney
Bryan Freres
- , assistant U.S. attorney, Urbana
Andrew Hatch
- , Champaign attorney
Peter Henderson
- , assistant U.S. public defender, Urbana
Mark Ingersoll
- , Urbana attorney
Robert Jacobson
- , Urbana attorney
Scott Larson
- , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney
Matthew Lee
- , Champaign attorney
Troy Lozar
- , Champaign County assistant state’s attorney, supervisory position
Mark Palmer
- , chief counsel, Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, Champaign
Jamie Propps
- , Champaign attorney
Bridget Schott
- , Illinois assistant attorney general, Urbana
Timothy Sullivan
- , law clerk for Appellate Court Justice Craig DeArmond, Danville
Ruth Wyman
- , Urbana attorney
Lindsey Yanchus
- , Champaign County assistant public defender, supervisory position
Thomas Yu, Champaign assistant city attorney