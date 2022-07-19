OAKWOOD — No tickets will be issued to a Tilton man whose vehicle struck a woman walking in the left lane of eastbound Interstate 74 on Friday evening.
The woman, a 52-year-old Urbana resident, died from her injuries. The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has not released her identity.
David Biggerstaff, 25, was eastbound about 10:30 p.m. when he pulled into the passing lane as he saw a disabled Subaru without any hazard lights flashing on the right shoulder just east of the Oakwood exit. His vehicle struck the woman, who was walking in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Robinson said Biggerstaff would not be ticketed. He said state police received calls of a pedestrian in the road prior to the accident, and “we had officers en route to the scene when the crash occurred.”
Biggerstaff was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Robinson said the accident investigation continues.