PAXTON — A 35-year-old North Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.
Illinois State Police said about 8:20 a.m., a Chevrolet Suburban headed south on I-57 between Buckley and Paxton left the road to the left for an unknown reason and entered the center median.
It rolled over several times and ejected one of its occupants before landing upright in the median.
The driver was killed. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Passengers Pricilla Brown, 41, of North Chicago and Shante Polk, 40, of Zion were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 17-year-old male from North Chicago was also injured, but his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The accident shut a portion of the road down until almost noon as Illinois State Police investigated the accident.