PAXTON — A North Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Iroquois County early Monday.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened on Interstate 57 southbound between Buckley and Paxton about 8:20 a.m.
A Chevrolet Suburban left the road to the left for an unknown reason and entered the center median.
It rolled over several times and ejected one of its occupants before landing upright in the median.
The driver, 35, was killed, but his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Passengers Pricilla Brown, 41, of North Chicago and Shante Polk, 40, of Zion were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 17-year-old male from North Chicago was also injured, but his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The accident shut a portion of the road down until almost noon as troopers investigated.