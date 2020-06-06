URBANA — A Champaign County judge called “unbelievable and bizarre” a rambling account that Michael Henslick gave her Friday suggesting that someone else killed Holly Cassano 11 years ago as he tried to intervene.
“He has shown no responsibility, not even a glimmer of remorse,” Judge Heidi Ladd said moments before sentencing the Mahomet man to life behind bars without possibility of parole.
Henslick, who turns 32 on Sunday, was convicted in February of the Nov. 2, 2009, first-degree murder of Miss Cassano in what Ladd said should have been her “sanctuary” — her own bedroom in her Mahomet home.
Henslick lived not far from her in the same mobile-home park. They were in high school together and in the early morning hours, the intoxicated Henslick let himself in her house as she slept, under the guise of wanting to talk about her cousin.
“The security of the home will be protected. The public deserves to be protected,” said Ladd while imposing the sentence in one of the last major cases of her 38-year career as a prosecutor and judge.
She will retire from the bench July 1.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz asked for life without parole, which was up to Ladd. However, the jury made that possible by finding that Henslick’s acts were “exceptionally brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty.”
Miss Cassano was stabbed 55 to 60 times and sexually assaulted both before and after she died, evidence showed.
“There was no provocation, no justification, no excuse or reason for what he did to Holly Cassano, stabbing her to death in her own bed as she struggled and fought for her life,” Rietz said.
“He did lock what he did away in a box in his mind and hid in plain sight here in our community,” she said, a reference to his repeated refusal to give the DNA sample that could have linked him to the crime sooner.
He was ordered to give it after being convicted in early 2017 of possession of a controlled substance. And the conviction came two years after he was charged because of his repeated failure to come to court.
It was a combination of detective work by genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, who narrowed the pool of donors of blood found at the crime scene, and Henslick’s own DNA from a discarded cigarette butt, that led to his arrest in August 2018.
Six Champaign County sheriff’s detectives, a few of whom personally investigated the murder for several years, sat in the jury box Friday to watch the sentence. The courtroom was limited to 25 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus argued that the state had not collected or tested all the evidence found in the home and therefore the jury couldn’t be certain that Henslick was the killer.
She asked Ladd to consider the minimum 20 years in prison so that Henslick “could resume useful citizenship” by his mid-50s. She noted Henslick is young, has kept jobs and paid taxes, and has a supportive family.
To bolster her case for life without parole, Rietz asked Ladd to take judicial notice of his repeated violation of the rules of probation, notably his multiple failures to report to probation to give the DNA sample and for court hearings.
She also called Champaign police officer Doug Bluhm to testify about a 2016 incident in which Henslick was found hiding from police on the roof of the home of a mentally disabled Champaign woman for whom he acted as a caretaker.
Bluhm said police were called there because someone reported hearing a shot — it turned out to be fireworks — but Bluhm said the woman had bruises on her and that it was his belief “that she was being taken advantage of.”
Rietz also asked Ladd to consider the sworn statement of the woman with whom Henslick was living. She was granted an emergency order of protection in August 2017 after she alleged he punched and choked her, shoved her to the ground and took her belongings.
The case was dismissed weeks later when neither she nor Henslick showed up in court.
Rietz argued that instead of rehabilitating himself after the murder, he was engaging in crime.
When it was Henslick’s turn to speak, he talked for 24 minutes, first expressing his condolences to Miss Cassano’s family but maintaining his innocence.
“For 11 years, that family doesn’t know what happened. I don’t know why. I have some ideas,” Henslick said. “We are on the same side. I stand with her family in wanting justice.”
He then pointed out deficiencies in the state’s case.
“My wound,” he told Ladd, “is more consistent that I tried to get between Holly and the attacker.”
In a wide-ranging statement, he told the judge he has always been a “loving and caring individual.”
He said he played video games as a child with crippled children at a hospital, that he set bugs loose rather than kill them, and once tried to resuscitate a smothered kitten.
He even talked about the “collateral damage” of war, citing a woman killed by ISIS because she wore a red coat.
Henslick, who once aspired to be a doctor, said he still wanted to marry the woman he was accused of punching and that her two daughters had prompted him to cut back on his drug usage.
After the hearing, Toni Cassano, who discovered her daughter’s slain body and is now raising her granddaughter, said Henslick’s theory of another killer was news to her.
“To know that he still feels that he isn’t responsible for this wasn’t a surprise,” she said, calling Ladd’s sentence a “wise choice.”
“I think that the life sentence was appropriate because now he can’t hurt anybody else,” she said.
Ladd noted the profound effect of Miss Cassano’s loss on her mother and siblings.
“Nowhere is the loss more profound than to her daughter,” Ladd said. “Alexis will never know her mom except through photographs and stories, sadly these stories of how she died.”