CHAMPAIGN — Tony Nickrent had to add a couple things to his to-do list at work recently that he would have preferred not to.
He has to get estimates on a replacement catalytic converter for a truck and look into improving security at his business.
“We are in the process of getting cameras for our back lot,” said the vice president and part-owner of Commercial Builders in west Champaign. “The way the world is going now, it is what it is.”
For Nickrent, “it” was the theft of a catalytic converter, a device on a gas-powered vehicle designed to turn harmful engine emissions into water vapor and carbon dioxide.
The thieves who cut one off one of Commercial Builders’ work trucks first cut through a fence around the business property to gain access some time after Oct. 28 and prior to Nov. 5.
Because they contain the precious metals rhodium, palladium and platinum, converters are attractive to thieves who turn them into cash at metal recyclers.
With converters on every gas-powered and nearly every diesel-powered vehicle, the supply is seemingly endless.
Trucks, SUVs, and vans with a high clearance are often targets because it’s easy to get under them and maneuver.
“One of my employees started it and said ‘What the heck is wrong with the truck?’” Nickrent said of the loud noise his colleague heard. “He actually drove it. They were going to a job site, then he got underneath and it was gone.”
This week, Nickrent still hadn’t had a chance to fully research a replacement, but the cost can be eye-popping.
“At a minimum (for a truck) it starts around $3,000 and goes up to $6,000 for parts and labor,” said Brent Fountain, service manager for CIT Trucks in Champaign. “Over the last six months, I would say we’ve dealt with about 15 trucks that have had this issue.”
Champaign Police Department spokesman Tom Yelich said in 2020, officers have taken 13 reports of stolen catalytic converters. That compares with zero reports in 2019.
Many of them have been in the last few weeks: three vehicles hit on Oct. 28 in the 600 block of North Country Fair Drive; a van at a business in the 2800 block of Hundman Drive on Oct. 27 or 28; a box truck in the 100 block of Convenience Center Road vandalized between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4; three trucks at Two Men and a Truck on East Kenyon Road in Champaign on Oct. 26 or 27.
Lt. Matt Henson said it appears the thieves snatch the booty and hit the road. Other than taking reports, Champaign police haven’t got much to investigate.
“The recycling facilities in Champaign County will not accept the catalytic converters, so the thieves end up taking them out of the area to dispose of or dismantle,” Henson said.
Fountain said he’s heard that depending on size and type, a catalytic converter’s precious metal can bring anywhere from $25 to $300, a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of buying a new one and replacing it.
There’s also the inconvenience. It is illegal to drive a vehicle without a catalytic converter and Fountain said it’s not a part that a repair shop is likely to have in stock.
“We have to order for each vehicle because they are specific to each chassis. It takes a week and a half to get the repairs done,” he said, noting it’s rare that a converter would ever just wear out and need replacement.
Fountain said one of his customers showed him a video of a person cutting off a catalytic converter in less than two minutes.
“A battery-operated Sawzall is their tool of choice,” Fountain said.
A blog on carparts.com about catalytic-converter theft recommended protection such as a “CatClamp” or a mesh wire net.
Fountain said his business has been investigating deterrents made of rebar or cables for clients. They can run about $175, which for a company with a fleet of trucks might be worth it.
Meantime, the blog points out obvious safety tips like parking in a garage if possible or in a well-lit area.
Fountain has another suggestion: “Tie a guard dog to the side of your truck.”