MAHOMET — An iPad and an iPhone were among items taken during a string of vehicle burglaries this week in Mahomet.
Police Chief Mike Metzler said all of the vehicles had been left unlocked. Four or five youth were involved, based on ring and surveillance camera footage, he said.
At least 20 vehicles were entered early Wednesday morning.
“Mostly, it was small amounts of cash” taken, Metzler said. “They would take some things, and close by they would dump it, like they found a bag or purse. They took one guy’s rucksack.
Nothing was taken except small amounts of change or cash besides the phone and iPad.
Metzler said the incidents happened between 1:30 and 4 a.m. primarily on the northwest part of town.
He said police continue to remind the public to lock their vehicles. “Occasionally, we’ll have a run of these things and haven’t had one to this extent” for a while.
Anyone with information is asked to call METCAD at 217-333-8911 and speak with a Mahomet police officer.