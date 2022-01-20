URBANA — Officers from at least four area departments were sent to Urbana Middle School on Thursday afternoon to break up fights.
Urbana police Sgt. Mike Cervantes said around 3:40 p.m., the school resource officer found herself surrounded outside the school at 1201 S. Vine St. by anywhere from 30 to 50 students involved in multiple fights.
Cervantes said she called for as much help as could turn out. Besides Urbana, officers from the UI, Champaign and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office came to help.
Cervantes said he was unaware what sparked the melee but said the officer sprayed pepper spray to break it up.
Ambulances were called to provide relief to those sprayed.
Two juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and one adult to the county jail, all on preliminary charges of mob action, Cervantes said. A fourth juvenile was referred to the Youth Assessment Center.
Officers were at the school for more than an hour dealing with the aftermath.