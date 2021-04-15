CHAMPAIGN — As of April 8, there have been 52 shots-fired incidents this year in Champaign, an 86 percent increase from the same period in 2020.
And that was before this past weekend, where at least four shootings in Champaign-Urbana left three people dead and community leaders struggling for solutions.
“We are in the midst of unprecedented levels of community violence,” Champaign Community Relations Manager Tracy Parsons said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Champaign County Community Coalition. “The reality is, we have a crisis in our community.”
In Urbana, as of April 11, shootings were up 62 percent over the same period in 2020, from 13 to 21.
“In my almost 27 years at UPD, we’ve never had two murders in three days,” Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin said. “We are having a shooting every 4.81 days.”
The increase comes on top of what was already a record last year.
Parsons, citing the different community resources available, said “we’ve increased the number of programs and intentional activities to work with our youth who are more involved in gun-related activity than ever here in our community.”
“We can’t arrest our way out of it,” he said, instead calling for “a comprehensive approach from us as a community to address those individuals. We’ll continue doing that work through CU Fresh Start individuals that are on law enforcement radar and being referred from our community members.”
Last year, the city changed CU Fresh Start’s public call-ins — where gun-violence victims, police chiefs and community leaders speak with individuals identified as possible perpetrators of gun violence — to be more welcoming and began notifying individuals one-on-one.
Since CU Fresh Start began in 2016, 86 people have participated in the program, and eight were involved as of February.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen also addressed the violence at Tuesday’s city council meeting, saying the city will continue “to invest in programs designed to reduce the violence in our community. We will continue to reassess those programs and and determine the best path forward.”
Seraphin and Champaign Police Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer said the shootings have usually been targeted.
“While I think we should be motivated to work and continue this work and to do more, I also don’t want to create undue fear,” Seraphin said. “There was an element of intentionality with these.”
Parsons asked whether the shootings are gang-related.
“To a degree, you have groups and individuals that are acquainted with each other that are affiliated, in some cases, by nickname or street name of a collective group of individuals,” Shaffer said. “If that’s what you would like to refer to as a gang, then yes, we do have some of those here. The issue that we often run into is that often, those relationships and those things are fluid.”
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman noted that even when the shootings are targeted, innocent bystanders can be injured, as when a 2-year-old boy was hit in the face by gunfire early last week in his east Urbana home.
“The baby did survive. It could have been a lot worse, from what I’m told,” he said.
Two bullets entered the home, and the “second one hit a couch where somebody had been sitting within the last minute or two who had gotten up to use the restroom,” Heuerman said. “That is the unintended consequences of recklessly shooting in the community.”
Shaffer and Seraphin also said they continue to be alarmed by the number of bullets involved in the shootings.
At Friday’s shooting in Urbana in the Prairie Green apartment complex, “they found dozens of shell casings,” Seraphin said.
“The number of rounds that are being fired are substantial,” Shaffer said. “It’s not, unfortunately, uncommon to see scenes that have 20, 30, sometimes 50 or more rounds that have been fired.”