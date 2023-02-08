RANTOUL — Rantoul officials remain tight-lipped about the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting late Monday that left a 21-year-old Champaign man dead.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Azaan Lee, formerly of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Preliminary results from an autopsy done Tuesday indicated Mr. Lee died from a gunshot wound to the left leg that perforated the femoral artery, Northrup said.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said no officers were hurt in the incident that involved the investigation of a stolen vehicle at 11:18 p.m. at West Belle Street and North Ohio Avenue.
They have said only that shots were fired outside during an encounter with the man. They have not said how many officers were on the call.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who was notified promptly after the incident, said the multijurisdictional task force officers who are conducting the investigation want no information released until those officers who were present have been interviewed and prepared their reports.
“Officers have union rights. It’s in their contract that we have to give them an opportunity to sleep. It is a process,” she said, adding they are entitled to have a union representative with them when interviewed.
“The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of the public and the scrutiny of police actions which surround any serious use-of-force incident. We ask the community for patience during this process,” Bouse said.
Investigators from the Illinois State Police are in charge of the team of detectives looking into the man’s death. Rietz said she hopes to have reports from them by week’s end that she can review.
The last officer-involved shooting in Rantoul happened in 2015 but was carried out by a Champaign police SWAT officer following orders.
Two different teams of highly trained tactical officers had tried for almost seven hours on Aug. 4, 2015, to get an armed-robbery suspect out of a Rantoul motel where he was holed up. When he emerged from the room holding something metallic, the officer fatally shot him.
That officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in an investigation that took less than two days to complete and make public.
Of this week’s shooting, Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said “our community understands there’s a process, and we identified early that we are going to follow that process, and once that process is concluded, those agencies will release the information to the public.
“I believe our community is willing to wait until this investigation is concluded before making any judgments. And we appreciate the community’s respect in that manner,” he said.