URBANA — A rural Ogden man who possessed child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.
In imposing sentence, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm noted the long-lasting impact on the children depicted in the images that Neal A. Evans, 51, formerly of Monticello, possessed.
Evans pleaded guilty in July to possession of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography, admitting that in January 2018 he had multiple pornographic photos on a work computer.
Evans had been charged with child pornography in Piatt County in October 2018 but 11 months later, then-Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades dismissed the charges, citing confusion over the proper jurisdiction in which to prosecute the Monticello man who was working in Macon County.
That’s when federal authorities stepped in.
Evans could have received up to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.
After he completes his prison sentence, Evans will be on supervised release for eight years and will be required to register as a sex offender.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the Macon County sheriff’s office and Decatur Police.