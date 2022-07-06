URBANA — An Ogden man who admitted he ripped a change machine off the wall of a laundromat in that town was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.
Tarek Abbed, 43, asked Judge Roger Webber to take another chance on letting him out on probation so that he could get treatment for his drug addiction.
But Webber declined, noting that Abbed had failed at several attempts to get help since initially pleading guilty in December 2020 to theft over $500 for a crime that happened on Oct. 3, 2020.
At the time of his plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson had agreed to dismiss another count alleging that Abbed burgled the Ogden Laundry and a separate charge of forgery.
Larson recommended a 10-year sentence for Abbed, noting that instead of getting drug treatment after his plea and before his sentencing, Abbed instead committed several new crimes, including two violations of an order of protection and a theft.
“He has no problem doing whatever he wants to get what he needs. He is happy to commit crimes. He is happy to weasel his way out of it,” Larson said of the treatment that Abbed should have been getting.
Assistant Public Defender John Dodd said “everything in his record screams that he has a drug problem,” but said Abbed never “threatened serious harm” with his many crimes. He urged the judge to impose a probation sentence that would enable Abbed to get drug treatment.
Abbed told the judge that at previous hearings, “the only thing I was thinking of was getting back on the street to get high.”
The recent birth of a grandchild has renewed his resolve to get help, he said.
Webber noted that Abbed had been to prison five times for past crimes. Those included residential burglary, burglary, theft, battery, forgery, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.
“There is no debate that most of his record is based on a substance-abuse problem," Webber said. "I’m a firm believer in treatment, but I see multiple attempts at treatment."
In imposing the prison sentence, the judge told Abbed, “I want you to be extremely motivated to put everything into it when you do have an opportunity at treatment.”
Abbed was also ordered to pay $1,100 in restitution to the Ogden Laundry for the change machine he damaged.