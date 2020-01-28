URBANA — An Ogden man who admitted driving drunk and crashing his car almost a year ago has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for his sixth conviction for driving under the influence.
Adam L. Bryant, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a Class X felony, on Jan. 14 before Judge Ronda Holliman.
His sentence was the result of a plea negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds and Champaign attorney Walter Ding, whose license to practice law was suspended three days after Bryant’s plea as a result of client neglect in another case.
The charge to which Bryant pleaded guilty stemmed from a Feb. 8 crash in Ogden.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 7 p.m. that Friday, deputies found that Bryant had driven off the road in the 500 block of East Lincoln (U.S. 150), hit a tree in a yard, then hit a garage.
Deputies found open alcohol and a pill bottle containing suspected cannabis.
Bryant, who was alone in the vehicle, was injured and taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
Court documents showed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.256, more than three times the limit under which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
When Bryant was criminally charged, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Bryant had prior DUI convictions from Vermilion County in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009 as well as numerous misdemeanor convictions and a prior felony conviction for burglary.
Bryant was given credit on his sentence for 139 days served.
He faced a maximum of up to 30 years for the Class X felony conviction.