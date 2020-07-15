OGDEN — Timothy Hill regularly sees the cars speeding by and careening around the intersection near his house on Main Street in Ogden.
The offenders don’t fit into one box, either.
“You notice that it’s all ages, young and old,” Hill said. “I just witnessed a guy in his 70s or 80s in an Impala speeding by.”
For Hill, who has two children, this is a concern, and the speeding puts other kids in harm’s way as well, he said. Across the street from him is a day care. The library is a block away.
“That’s what I’m worried about,” Hill said.
At its June meeting, the Ogden Village Board discussed the Main Street speeding problem, including the possibility of posting speed-limit signs, rumble strips or speed bumps. Trustee Sonja Vickers also suggested residents record license plates of the offenders and notify the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
For Hill, those moves would be welcome.
“I don’t know if they think this is a drag strip or what,” he said. “Speed bumps, definitely, more signs, because they don’t really post the speed limit very well right through here.”