URBANA — An Ohio man who allegedly sexually molested a young girl when he lived in Champaign several years ago is in the county jail.
Kareem J. Clayton, 48, of Cincinnati was arraigned Monday on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child that had been filed against him just over a year ago.
The allegations are that between January 2008 and December 2009, when the girl was between 4 and 6 years old, Clayton sexually assaulted her when he was visiting in her Champaign home.
She was able to provide authorities, in an interview in December 2019, details of three different alleged sex assaults that occurred during those two years.
It took months for Champaign police to track down different people and interview them. They learned that the assaults allegedly took place in her home at a time when other children were also in the house. Clayton would reportedly have them go to separate rooms before taking advantage of the child.
If convicted, Clayton faces six to 60 years in prison on each count, with the possibility of the sentences having to be served one after the other.
Judge Brett Olmstead left Clayton’s bond at the $150,000 that was set when the arrest warrant was issued a year ago.
Olmstead told him to return to court March 2 for a probable-cause hearing.