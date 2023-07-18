URBANA — An Ohio man who admitted he made inappropriate sexual contact with a female child in Champaign about 15 years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Kareem J. Clayton, 49, of Cincinnati pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to criminal sexual abuse, admitting that between Jan. 1, 2008, and the end of 2009, he touched the genitals of a child for his own sexual gratification.
Champaign police began investigating the case in late 2019 after the child, then a teen, reported the activity to her mother. Police learned that Clayton was a guest in the family’s home when the abuse occurred.
It took police a while to track down and interview people related to the allegations, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said.
Clayton was charged in February 2022 with more serious charges of predatory criminal sexual assault alleging acts that occurred at three different times during that time period. Those charges were dismissed in return for his plea to the less-serious felony.
Court records indicate he had previous convictions for robbery, domestic battery, battery, possession of a controlled substance, attempted violation of an order of protection and obstructing official business.
He was given credit on his sentence for 521 days already served. He will have to register as a sex offender.