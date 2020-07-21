URBANA — An Ohio man with no known criminal history has been sentenced to six years in prison for having almost 20 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle in Champaign County last year.
Alex Mazzaro, 31, of Cincinnati pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of more than 5,000 grams, admitting that the cannabis in the trunk of a car he was in on May 5, 2019, was his.
Mazzaro and co-defendant Michael Bedinghaus, 31, also of Cincinnati, were stopped for speeding on Interstate 72 in Champaign County about 8:40 a.m. that day. A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs.
In a search of the trunk, troopers found a suitcase with 16 pounds of cannabis and a backpack with 1 pound of it, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said.
In return for Mazzaro's guilty plea, Larson dismissed a more serious charge alleging he intended to sell the cannabis.
Bedinghaus’ case remains unresolved.