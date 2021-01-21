TOLONO — An Ohio truck driver remained hospitalized Thursday with injuries he received when his rig ran off Interstate 57 in the morning.
Illinois State police said at 7:50 a.m., Rusty Masters, 53, of Byesville was driving a semitrailer north on I-57 about 3 miles south of the exit for Monticello and Savoy when it ran into the median and hit a concrete pillar for an overhead sign support.
Masters was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. He was given a ticket for improper lane usage.