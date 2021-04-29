DANVILLE — Fire and Ameren Illinois investigators are teaming up to find out why a house exploded Wednesday morning in Danville, injuring its occupant.
Danville fire Chief Don McMasters said the explosion happened at 8:23 p.m. at a house in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue.
“When we arrived, there was moderate to heavy smoke showing and flames on the rear of the house,” he said.
One resident, believed to be the sole occupant, was injured. That person was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital that has a burn unit. The person was listed in stable condition, the chief said.
McMasters said 14 firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour but remained there for several hours doing overhaul and investigation.
“It took a while because there was some fire in the attic and the instability of structure due to the explosion made us a little more methodical getting to everything safely,” he said.
The fire was mostly contained to the kitchen, utility room and attached garage, which had a car inside and also served as a storage space.
McMasters said the house is considered a total loss. He estimated the damage to the home and contents at $35,000.
McMasters and an investigator planned to return to the remains of the house Thursday to search for the cause of the explosion.