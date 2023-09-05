Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.