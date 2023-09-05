URBANA — A man who was present for an argument in Urbana during which shots were fired, injuring another man and himself, has been criminally charged.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office on Tuesday filed charges of aggravated battery with a gun, possession of a controlled substance and violation of the youth offender registry against Anthony R. Wilkins, 28, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said about 3:20 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Vawter, where they found a 37-year-old man shot in the stomach. They learned his shooting had resulted from an argument in a parking lot during which multiple shots were fired.
Police were told that Wilkins had been shot in the arm and was being treated at a hospital. Witnesses identified him as one of the alleged shooters. Police also learned that he had cocaine.
Both he and the man shot in the stomach were treated for their injuries and released. Wilkins was arrested after his release.
Court records show Wilkins has previous convictions for aggravated battery to a child from a 2014 case and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $500,000 and told Wilkins to return to court Oct. 3. If convicted of the aggravated battery with a gun, he faces at least six to 30 years behind bars.
Cervantes stressed that police are still investigating the crime and urge anyone with information that could help them to contact police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.