DANVILLE — Police in Danville have arrested one man and are looking for a second in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said no people were injured in an exchange of gunfire that took place about 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Witnesses reported seeing two men in the street shooting at each other, then the men getting into a dark Pontiac Grand Am and a maroon GMC Envoy and taking off.
As officers were on their way, they saw a GMC Envoy at Bowman and Seminary streets and tried to stop it but the driver would not stop. He drove to the 1500 block of East English Street, where he got out and ran east from the officers.
Webb said the man, later identified as Dornell D. Bibbs, 41, got out of the Envoy, ran inside a house, then immediately came out through a garage door and was arrested.
The residents told police they know Bibbs but had no idea he was fleeing from police. In their garage, police found a loaded handgun with its serial number scratched off.
As they investigated, police learned that Bibbs and the driver of the Grand Am reportedly got into a “road rage” incident, got out of their vehicles, argued with each other, and exchanged gunfire.
Bibbs was arrested on preliminary charges of discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Public Safety Building where he’s awaiting formal charges.
Police continue to look for the driver of the Grand Am, who was last seen southbound on Franklin Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.