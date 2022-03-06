URBANA — Police in Urbana are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said at 10:44 p.m., Urbana officers received multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Retreat apartment complex in the 900 block of Welch Drive.
They found an Urbana man shot multiple times. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m.
On Sunday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Henry D. Golden III, 26. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
A second man, 21, from Normal, was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle and is in critical condition.
“It was a house party. There was an argument," Cervantes said. "There were several people outside. Shots were fired. We are still working on the number of shooters. At least two people were hit."
The location of the shooting is south of Fairview Avenue on the west side of Lincoln Avenue.
Urbana police got help from county sheriff’s deputies and University of Illinois police officers.
Cervantes said there was also damage to at least one apartment and vehicles nearby.
In a statement issued by The Retreat, its public-relations director said there would be increased after-hours security patrols beginning Monday.
“Landmark Properties takes all criminal acts seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity on our property," said Kelly Gray, based in Athens, Ga. "Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity or activity immediately to local law enforcement by calling 911.
“Furthermore, The Retreat’s community guidelines prohibit parties or gatherings involving more than 15 people without advance permission from the leasing office. Residents who violate community guidelines and jeopardize the security of other residents in the community will be subject to fines and possibly eviction."
The shooting is the second homicide of 2022 in Urbana. The other happened Jan. 12. Two teens have been arrested in that killing.
On Wednesday afternoon, Urbana police investigated another shooting a few blocks north of where Saturday’s shooting happened. A 20-year-old woman was hit multiple times but survived her injuries. No arrests have been made for that.
On Wednesday night and Thursday, three teens were arrested in the Dec. 29 murder of Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, of Urbana, who was killed outside a home in the 1600 block of East Hunter Street, Urbana.
Police ask anyone for information on any of these shootings to contact them at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.