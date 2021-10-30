CHAMPAIGN — A shooting Saturday afternoon in the backyard of an abandoned home in northwest Champaign has left one person dead.
A release from Champaign police said officers were called at 3:52 p.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a male inside the abandoned home with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers provided CPR and other medical aid on the scene before the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not identified him.
The release said preliminary investigation showed that a group of people had gathered near the home and moved to the backyard before gunfire ensued. The suspects fled before officers arrived on the scene.
Police ask anyone with information, especially those with security cameras who could share footage, to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can made to share the information privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The death is the 14th homicide in Champaign in 2021, and the 13th involving gun violence. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.