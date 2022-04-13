URBANA — A Monticello man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a two-vehicle accident about 10:05 a.m. Wednesday in southwestern Champaign County, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office's report said Jacob Walton, 34, of Sullivan was driving a pickup pulling a covered trailer south on County Road 200 East when the vehicle hydroplaned and ran through the stop sign at Monticello Road, about halfway between Monticello and Savoy.
As the truck continued through the intersection, the trailer it was pulling was hit by an eastbound van driven by Justin Crowley, 34, of Monticello.
Crowley was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Walton was issued a ticket for driving too fast for conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.