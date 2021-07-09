CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured after a fight escalated into a shooting Friday afternoon in north Champaign.
A release from Champaign police said at 2:53 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue, near the intersection with State Street and Bloomington Road, first for a report of a fight and then a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, they were informed that a 29-year-old Champaign man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
His condition is unknown but thought to be serious.
The release said officers were told that the incident began as a fight, and there were multiple shooters.
Officers recovered three handguns in the backyards of two homes near the scene.
Police are still investigating and asking any neighboring residents or businesses that may have footage of the scene from exterior surveillance cameras to share it with them.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 317-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for the information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.