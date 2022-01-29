RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation from a Saturday morning fire that destroyed his house and damaged a neighboring house.
Firefighters from five departments battled the blaze, finally clearing the scene six-and-a-half hours after their arrival.
Rantoul fire Chief Ken Waters said crews were called at 5:39 a.m. to a two-story house in the 1500 block of Eater Drive where a fire was heavily involved when they arrived.
That house was destroyed, with damage estimated at $300,000. Two vehicles were also destroyed — one in the garage and one in the driveway.
A neighboring vacant single-story house also sustained $30,000 damage.
The cause of the fire, which started in the garage, was not listed. An investigator from the state fire marshal’s office was at the scene.
“We ended up tearing the house down,” Waters said. “Flames were shooting probably 10 to 15 feet in the air” when firefighters arrived.
Police had the occupant out of the house before firefighters arrived, and he was taken to a hospital. A dog in the house also survived.
Waters said the temperature with wind chill was 4 degrees. The village's public works department brought salt, and while on the scene, they found that a water-main break had been reported on Mary Alice Road.
Assisting Rantoul firefighters were crews from Gifford, Thomasboro, Sangamon Valley and Ludlow.
“I really thank all the departments; we had them there so long," Waters said. "They stuck right with us the whole time."