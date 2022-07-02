CHAMPAIGN — Police are seeking the public's help after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in northwest Champaign.
A release from the department said at 7:40 p.m., officers were called to Fire Station 3 at 702 W. Bradley Ave., where a 34-year-old man had arrived seeking medical aid for a gunshot would to the upper thigh. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.
The victim told police that he was in the front yard of a house in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane when a vehicle sped past and he heard multiple gunshots before being hit. No other victims were identified and no property damage was found, but officers did locate multiple bullet casings in the area. No arrests have been made.
Police ask any nearby residents or businesses with surveillance cameras to notify them, as the footage may be of help to their investigation. Anyone with information is likewise asked to contact the department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for the information to be shared privately.
