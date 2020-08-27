WATSEKA — The death of one inmate and serious injury of another at the Iroquois County Jail are under investigation by Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 3.
Preliminary investigation indicated sheriff’s deputies found the injured inmate unresponsive at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
That inmate was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition.
The other inmate, Andre Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston, was found unresponsive at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and later pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
State police were called in by the sheriff’s office to investigate.