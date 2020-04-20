DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Danville man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Monday, police said.
Police were called at 1:14 a.m. to Columbus Street, where they found the 21-year-old unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead. A second 21-year-old had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
Preliminary investigation showed the two victims were together and outside a home when someone fired shots at them, police said. No suspect information was yet available, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.