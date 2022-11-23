URBANA — An Urbana man has been sentenced to probation after admitting his role in the brutal slaying of a Champaign man killed in a set-up robbery a year ago in Urbana.
Jaquan Shorter, 24, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, left the Champaign County Jail on Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to obstructing justice in connection with the Dec. 20, 2021, murder of Trenton Jones, 27, of Champaign.
Shorter admitted to Judge Roger Webber that he initially lied to police about what happened that day and was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Under the terms of a plea agreement worked out by Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar and Shorter’s court-appointed attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, Shorter will have to testify against any of four other defendants also charged with Mr. Jones’ murder if they go to trial or risk having his probation revoked.
Shorter served 336 days in jail prior to his plea Wednesday.
Mr. Jones was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of a home in the 900 block of North Division Avenue, where co-defendant Shaniquh Johns, 30, had summoned police about 7:25 p.m. that day to report that two armed men had forced their way into her home.
But according to the facts that Lozar laid out for the judge, what Urbana police believe really happened is that Johns and co-defendant Kareasha Alston, 28, lured Mr. Jones to Johns’ home with the promise of having sex with him for money so that their boyfriends could rob him.
Not long after Mr. Jones arrived, Erion Davis-Murdock, 24, and Ryan Mason, 31, burst into the house, masked and armed. The two women ran out.
Police found Mr. Jones dead in an upstairs bedroom, where Lozar said he apparently tried to barricade himself after the men had burst in.
Mr. Jones was killed by a shot to the chest that appeared to have been delivered at the same time as he was stabbed with a bayonet attached to the rifle used to kill him.
Lozar said after the fatal shooting, the men ran to Shorter’s car outside, getting in with a cased rifle. The three men then drove around awhile and eventually picked up Johns and Alston at Lincoln Square.
From there, they went to a home on North Coler Avenue belonging to a relative of Murdock-Davis, hid the murder weapon and concocted a story to tell police, the prosecutor said.
Johns called police from the Coler address to report a home invasion that had just occurred at the North Division home where she and Davis-Murdock, who have a child in common, were living, Lozar said.
Police talked to all five defendants, getting different stories. Shorter initially denied driving Davis-Murdock and Mason to Lincoln Square but eventually admitted his role as the driver and told police what he knew of the others’ roles.
“Fortunately for Jaquan, he was a minor participant in a horrible case,” Beckett said. “He was required out of fear and intimidation to buy into a false story. When interviewed by police, he follows the plan. With the advice of counsel, he sees the error of his ways.”
Shorter is the first to have his case resolved. Lozar said he had no previous convictions.