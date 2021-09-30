CHAMPAIGN — A man was seriously injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Champaign that has displaced the family living there.
A release from fire department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were sent to the 1200 block of Redwood Drive at 3:51 p.m. and had to rescue one adult male from the single-family residence.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house and were able to get the man out, then set about getting the fire out.
Smith said two adults and two children were home when the fire started. He said the adult was taken to a local hospital.
The fire is thought to have started in a bedroom but the cause remains under investigation.
Damage to the house was extensive enough that the family won’t be able to live there.