Open records: Firearms reported stolen in Arcola, Ford County, Hoopeston, Tolono
Open records reports: Guns reported stolen to Danville PD, Rantoul PD, Vermilion County Sheriff's Office | Homicides in similar-sized cities | Gun seizures statewide
Want to weigh in on our Community Conversation on gun violence? Submit a Letter to the Editor | To share your story: Email jdalessio@news-gazette.com
More from our series: Community Conversation Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17 | Part 18 | Part 19
Guest commentaries: Samantha Stewart | Pam Burnside | Karena LaPlace | Barbara Gillespie | Samantha Carter | Nate Rath | Ronnie Turner-Winston | Debarah McFarland | Shirese Hursey | County coroners Duane Northrup, Jane McFadden
Election 2022: Questions and answers for 13th District candidates | The GOP gubernatorial field
Continuing our open records-generated overview of firearms reported stolen in 2021, here’s a look at reports filed with four area law enforcement agencies.
ARCOLA POLICE
MARCH 14: A man contacts police to report the theft of a Hi-Point 9mm handgun — allegedly stolen from a dresser inside his home about month earlier — and says he knows who did it: an ex-partner’s family member, who came over to collect a scrap water heater.
The resident didn’t actually witness the theft but tells police “other people” told him who did it.
After multiple attempts over the next seven weeks, police finally make contact with the suspect via phone and request that he come to the station to answer questions. The officer notes that the man was “hesitant to come in and he was concerned that he would be arrested” before a woman joined the call and said she’d bring him in.
Here’s where the story takes a turn for the suspicious. “Prior to the phone disconnecting,” the officer wrote in his report, “I heard the two discussing what I would be talking about. An unknown person stated possibly about ‘the gun thing’ and that they had an alibi ready.”
After follow-up interviews go nowhere — the accused tells police he couldn’t own a gun since he’s a felon; there’s an allegation that the owner really misplaced the 9mm in his own home while drunk — the investigation is ceased due to “witness story contradictions.”
FORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEBRUARY 4: A Clarence man tells a Ford County Sheriff’s deputy he can’t remember if he locked his pickup truck, where he last saw his .380 caliber handgun, on the front center floor board.
“I then asked (the man) who knows he keeps the firearm in the truck,” the deputy wrote in his report. “He said everyone — plus the people that work for him.”
Seven months later, the firearm was located by Champaign police.
HOOPESTON POLICE
JUNE 18: A man reports returning to his apartment after two or three days away, only to find that his TV and three guns — including a black 9mm with diamonds on the grips, which he’d left on his bed — had been stolen.
AUGUST 29: When a man goes looking for “a few guns” hidden behind a board in the wall of a closet in his home, he notices his .44 Magnum is missing, along with the small green briefcase it was kept in.
TOLONO POLICE
OCTOBER 22: A resident reports that a handgun he keeps in a secret compartment in the center front console of his Dodge Caravan was stolen, along with a green bag containing $5,000 cash, which he’d received from a relative repaying a loan two weeks earlier while in Chicagoland.
The man returned home on Oct. 17. Five days later, “he went to the vehicle to retrieve the money to deposit it,” the officer wrote in a report. “This was when he discovered the money and the gun were gone.”
Also gone with the bag: two-seven round magazines and another 10 loose rounds.
The man “informed me that he doesn’t lock his vehicle when home because he lives in the country,” the officer wrote.