Open records report: Firearms reported stolen in 2021
Ask local law enforcement leaders for the one thing the vast majority of guns seized in connection with crimes have in common, and they’ll answer the same way: They were reported stolen.
In 2021 alone, according to data obtained by The News-Gazette via open records requests, area residents reported 194 firearms stolen to police departments and county sheriff’s offices.
“How are they ending up in the hands of people who are not legally allowed to possess them?” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says. “They are stolen in residential, vehicle or commercial burglaries. And yes, sometimes they are lost. They are purchased by FOID card holders who give them to people who cannot legally purchase them and then report them stolen. They are shared, traded or sold for drugs or for money received in the drug trade or from trafficking stolen goods.”
In the coming weeks, as part of our continuing Community Conversation on gun violence, we’ll detail each reported firearm theft, by agency. Up first: The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office.
JANUARY 1 — A Taurus G2C handgun is the first firearm reported stolen to an area law agency in 2021.The Georgetown man who files the complaint says it was taken from the trunk of a Chevrolet Camaro while parked at Oakwood‘s Exit 210 Saloon. The deputy assigned to the case wrote in his report: “(The man) stated he believes that an unknown female forgot to lock his vehicle while retrieving her coat but has no reason to assume that she is a suspect.”
JANUARY 28 — A Danville resident reports the theft of a semi-automatic Ruger pistol, valued at $350, which he’d placed in a cardboard container and “hid inside of a compartment” near the center console of his van the night before. The man “stated that the gun was placed in the vehicle due to him taking it to a gun show.”
EARLY FEBRUARY — On March 11, 2021, a rural Westville woman reports the theft of a Smith & Wesson rifle, valued at $800, from a safe in her home. The woman reports the alleged theft as happening sometime between Feb. 1-12; she discovered the firearm missing a month later, following a move to Indiana. The deputy filing the complaint wrote: “I questioned who had access to her gun safe in her residence and she advised she would rather not say so because she doesn’t know for sure if they actually have the gun.”
MARCH 16 — A Danville man with a valid FOID license tells deputies he suspects his stepson is responsible for the theft of two firearms — a Mossberg shotgun (purchased for $350) with a 12-gauge shell in the chamber and a semi-automatic Diamond Back pistol ($217.99) with six live rounds in the magazine. The firearms were kept on an upper shelf in the resident’s living room. When questioned, the stepson denies any involvement but is arrested on an outstanding warrant.
APRIL 2 — After returning from a weeklong vacation, a Rossville man reports that his home had been ransacked. Among the items missing: a DVD player, wedding ring, laptop, spare car keys and six firearms, from a locked gun cabinet. Neither of the two people watching the house while the resident was on vacation — including a woman responsible for feeding the cats — reports seeing anything suspicious.
JULY 28 — After the sheriff’s office responds to a call about a verbal dispute in Bismarck, the woman says she witnessed the male acquaintance take her 9mm handgun, valued at $450. The woman “did not mention wanting to make a report in reference to a missing firearm. … (She) just wanted (the man) to leave and not return.”
AUGUST 20 — A Danville woman reports the theft of her Glock 23 handgun, valued at $350, and magazine with three or four bullets, which she believes was taken from a small locked box under the seat of her vehicle while she went tubing five days earlier at Kickapoo State Park. “She stated that she had parked her vehicle at Sportsman’s Lake, locked the vehicle and placed her keys on a tire in a place where she did not believe they could be seen.”
AUGUST 28 — A Georgetown man reports the theft of six firearms — including an 1865 Spencer Civil War Rifle ($500 value) — from the dining room of a Ridge Farm home he hadn’t lived in for five years. The sheriff’s report notes that the deputy was unable to access the room — “being that there were several unspecified items piled up approx. 4-5 high. … The condition of the residence would make it difficult for anybody to keep any specified inventory of items within the residence.”
SEPTEMBER 2 — A Danville woman with a valid FOID card reports the theft of a Walther PPS 9mm semi-automatic handgun ($350 value), which she last remembers seeing 10 months earlier, when she traveled to Indiana to go target shooting with her brother. The woman “stated that she does have a bad habit of not locking her vehicle.”
SEPTEMBER 30 — A Danville man reports the theft from his trailer of $460 cash, a 60-pill bottle of 10 mg Vicodin and a Sig Sauer handgun with three magazines loaded with hollow-point ammunition. He points the finger at a female acquaintance and convicted felon who’d spent the night at his residence but was gone when he woke up.
OCTOBER 11 — Five firearms are reported missing from different areas of a Westville man’s residence, including a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun leaning “in plain sight” in the corner of his bedroom.
OCTOBER 25 — A month after he last remembers using his Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol at a shooting range, an Armstrong man reports it missing from a black plastic case in the top shelf of his closet. The man had recently had home improvements done; when he contacted the owner of the company, he was told that an employee who’d stolen hand tools from a previous job site, then returned them after being caught, could be a suspect.
NOVEMBER 4 — Four guitars, a PlayStation console, 10 guns and the 600-pound safe they were stored in are reported stolen from a Danville residence sometime during the week that the homeowner was staying at another residence. When the responding deputy assigned to the case showed up at the home, he noted that the front screen door was shattered and “it appeared that the suspect had gone through nearly every drawer in the residence.”
NOVEMBER 7 — A dozen tools, with values ranging from $150 to $500, and two firearms are reported stolen from a Danville residence that appeared to be “completely ransacked.”
NOVEMBER 11 — A Danville woman reports that it’s been about a month since she’s seen her concealed carry weapon — a Ruger pistol with laser. She believes it “may have been taken (from her residence while work was being done) due to it laying out in plain view.”