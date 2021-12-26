Open records report: Where C-U's deadliest year ranks nationally
The most violent 12-month stretch on record has landed Champaign-Urbana on a year-end list no city wants to make — most lives lost to gun violence in 2021.
In an effort to fact-check what’s become a familiar response to local gun violence — that what’s happening here is not unique, that it’s of grave concern in cities nationwide — The News-Gazette requested homicide data from more than 400 cities, villages and townships similar in size to Champaign (17 deaths by firearm in 2021, 16 of them homicides) and Urbana (nine homicides).
What our open records project found:
— Of the 68 U.S. cities with populations within 5,000 of Champaign (pop. 88,302), according to 2020 U.S. Census figures, only one has had more homicides by firearm in 2021.
That city: Trenton, N.J., with 36, four shy of the 2020 total that gave the crime-plagued New Jersey capital the seventh-highest murder rate of any city in the U.S., according to FBI data.
The full list:
2021 homicides by firearm in cities with populations similar to Champaign’s (83,000-93,000)
- Trenton, N.J. (90,871) 36
- CHAMPAIGN (88,302) 16
- Merced, Calif. (86,333) 11
- Baytown, Texas (83,701) 9
- Fort Smith, Ark. (89,142) 9
- Lawton, Okla. (90,381) 8
- Waukegan, Ill. (89,321) 8
- Whittier, Calif. (87,306) 7
- Bryan, Texas (83,980) 6
- Hawthorne, Calif. (88,083) 6
- Lake Charles, La. (84,872) 6
- Kennewick, Wash. (83,921) 5
- Ogden, Utah (87,321) 5
- Santa Fe, N.M. (87,505) 5
- Sioux City, Iowa (85,797) 5
- South Gate, Calif. (92,726) 5
- Avondale, Ariz. (89,334) 4
- Cicero, Ill. (85,268) 4
- Conroe, Texas (89,956) 4
- Fort Myers, Fla. (86,395) 4
- Auburn, Wash. (87,256) 3
- Buckeye, Ariz. (91,502) 3
- Citrus Heights, Calif. (87,583) 3
- Greenville, N.C. (87,521) 3
- Miami Beach, Fla. (82,890) 3
- Santa Barbara, Calif. (88,665) 3
- Colonie, N.Y. (85,590) 2
- Deerfield Beach, Fla. (86,859) 2
- Duluth, Minn. (86,697) 2
- Fayetteville, Ark. (93,949) 2
- Hemet, Calif. (89,833) 2
- Hoover, Ala. (92,606) 2
- Indio, Calif. (89,137) 2
- Lawrence, Mass. (89,143) 2
- Livermore, Calif. (87,955) 2
- Mission, Texas (85,778) 2
- Norwalk, Conn. (91,184) 2
- Redding, Calif. (93,611) 2
- Roswell, Ga. (92,833) 2
- Tracy, Calif. (93,000) 2
- Bellingham, Wash. (91,482) 1
- Chino, Calif. (91,403) 1
- Danbury, Conn. (86,518) 1
- Farmington Hills, Mich. (83,986) 1
- Franklin, Tenn. (83,454) 1
- Manteca, Calif. (83,498) 1
- Melbourne, Fla. (84,678) 1
- Mount Pleasant, S.C. (90,801) 1
- New Braunfels, Texas (90,403) 1
- Newport Beach, Calif. (85,329) 1
- O’Fallon, Mo. (91,316) 1
- Plantation, Fla. (91,750) 1
- San Leandro, Calif. (91,008) 1
- Troy, Mich. (87,294) 1
- Westland, Mich. (85,420) 1
- Bloomington, Minn. (89,987) 0
- Buena Park, Calif. (84,034) 0
- Cheektowaga, N.Y. (89,877) 0
- Clarkstown, N.Y. (86,855) 0
- Clifton, N.J. (90,296) 0
- Kirkland, Wash. (92,175) 0
- Lake Forest, Calif. (85,858) 0
- Nashua, N.H. (91,322) 0
- Newton, Mass. (88,923) 0
- Palm Coast, Fla. (89,258) 0
- Redwood City, Calif. (84,292) 0
- San Ramon, Calif. (84,605) 0
- Santa Monica, Calif. (93,076) 0
- Westminster, Calif. (90,911) 0
— Of 316 U.S. cities, villages and townships with populations within 5,000 of Urbana (38,336), five reported more homicides by firearm this year, including three that ranked in the top five nationally on 2020’s highest murder rate list — Petersburg, Va., Pine Bluff, Ark., and Saginaw, Mich.
Two similar-sized cities matched Urbana’s nine homicides in 2021 — Atlantic City in coastal New Jersey and East Point, Ga., in suburban Atlanta.
The full list:
2021 homicides by firearm in cities, villages and townships with populations similar to Urbana’s (33,000-43,000)
- Pine Bluff, Ark. (41,253) 27
- Saginaw, Mich. (41,679) 18
- Petersburg, Va. (33,458) 17
- Phenix City, Ala. (38,816) 12
- Salisbury, N.C. (35,540) 10
- Atlantic City, N.J. (38,497) 9
- East Point, Ga. (38,358) 9
- URBANA (38,336) 9
- Calumet City, Ill. (36,033) 8
- Myrtle Beach, S.C. (35,682) 8
- Muskogee, Okla. (36,878) 7
- Penn Hills, Pa. (41,059) 7
- Texarkana, Texas (36,193) 7
- Danville, Va. (42,590) 6
- Tupelo, Miss. (37,923) 6
- Brooklyn Center, Minn. (33,782) 5
- Houma, La. (33,406) 5
- Monroe, N.C. (34,562) 5
- Newnan, Ga. (42,549) 5
- Orange Township, N.J. (34,447) 5
- Prattville, Ala. (37,781) 5
- Spartanburg, S.C. (38,732) 5
- University City, Mo. (35,065) 5
- Warren, Ohio (39,201) 5
- Annapolis, Md. (40,812) 4
- Beloit, Wis. (36,657) 4
- Clovis, N.M. (38,567) 4
- Delta Township, Mich. (33,119) 4
- Duncanville, Texas (40,706) 4
- La Puente, Calif. (38,062) 4
- Lake Worth Beach, Fla. (42,219) 4
- Muskegon, Mich. (38,318) 4
- Norristown, Pa. (35,748) 4
- Peachtree Corners, Ga. (42,243) 4
- Richmond, Ky. (34,585) 4
- Adelanto, Calif. (38,046) 3
- Belleville, Ill. (42,404) 3
- Covington, Ky. (40,961) 3
- DeKalb, Ill. (40,290) 3
- Douglasville, Ga. (34,650) 3
- Dover, Del. (39,403) 3
- Ewing, N.J. (37,264) 3
- Gahanna, Ohio (35,726) 3
- Goldsboro, N.C. (33,657) 3
- Hinesville, Ga. (34,891) 3
- Hobbs, N.M. (40,508) 3
- Hot Springs, Ark. (37,930) 3
- Lancaster, Texas (41,275) 3
- Lima, Ohio (35,579) 3
- Lufkin, Texas (34,143) 3
- Marion, Ohio (35,999) 3
- Merrillville, Ind. (36,444) 3
- Richmond, Ind. (35,720) 3
- Romeoville, Ill. (39,863) 3
- Rosenberg, Texas (38,282) 3
- Schertz, Texas (42,002) 3
- Statesboro, Ga. (33,438) 3
- Waxahachie, Texas (41,140) 3
- Bartlesville, Okla. (37,290) 2
- Columbia, Tenn. (41,690) 2
- DeLand, Fla. (37,351) 2
- Derry, N.H. (34,317) 2
- Eastpointe, Mich. (34,318) 2
- Florence, Ala. (40,184) 2
- Florence, S.C. (39,899) 2
- Gadsden, Ala. (33,945) 2
- Gainesville, Ga. (42,296) 2
- Greer, S.C. (35,308) 2
- Hallandale Beach, Fla. (41,217) 2
- Harker Heights, Texas (33,097) 2
- Holyoke, Mass. (38,238) 2
- Lancaster, Ohio (40,552) 2
- Lincoln Park, Mich. (40,245) 2
- Monrovia, Calif. (37,931) 2
- Mount Lebanon, Pa. (34,075) 2
- New Albany, Ind. (37,841) 2
- North Providence, R.I. (34,114) 2
- Northglenn, Colo. (38,131) 2
- Olive Branch, Miss. (39,711) 2
- Pittsfield Township, Mich. (39,147) 2
- Puyallup, Wash. (42,973) 2
- Rome, Ga. (37,713) 2
- Royal Palm Beach, Fla. (38,932) 2
- Salisbury, Md. (33,050) 2
- Sun Prairie, Wis. (35,967) 2
- Wausau, Wis. (39,994) 2
- Westlake, Ohio (34,228) 2
- Apache Junction, Ariz. (38,499) 1
- Bell Gardens, Calif. (39,501) 1
- Benton, Ark. (35,014) 1
- Bethlehem, N.Y. (35,034) 1
- Bettendorf, Iowa (39,102) 1
- Braintree, Mass. (39,143) 1
- Bullhead City, Ariz. (41,348) 1
- Cape Girardeau, Mo. (39,540) 1
- Carpentersville, Ill. (37,983) 1
- Cheltenham Township, Pa. (37,452) 1
- Claremont, Calif. (37,266) 1
- Cookeville, Tenn. (34,842) 1
- Dalton, Ga. (34,417) 1
- Del Rio, Texas (34,673) 1
- Dunedin, Fla. (36,068) 1
- El Mirage, Ariz. (35,805) 1
- Estero, Fla. (36,939) 1
- Goshen, Ind. (34,517) 1
- Grants Pass, Ore. (39,189) 1
- Greenfield, Wis. (37,803) 1
- Hanover Park, Ill. (37,470) 1
- Hollister, Calif. (41,678) 1
- Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (35,801) 1
- Lake Stevens, Wash. (35,630) 1
- Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. (35,954) 1
- Leavenworth, Kan. (37,351) 1
- Lewiston, Idaho (34,203) 1
- Longview, Wash. (37,818) 1
- Maplewood, Minn. (42,088) 1
- Menomonee Falls, Wis. (38,527) 1
- Midvale, Utah (36,028) 1
- Montclair, Calif. (37,865) 1
- Moorpark, Calif. (36,284) 1
- Oak Creek, Wis. (36,497) 1
- Plant City, Fla. (39,764) 1
- Pleasant Hill, Calif. (34,613) 1
- Rexburg, Idaho (39,409) 1
- Richfield, Minn. (36,994) 1
- Rock Island, Ill. (37,108) 1
- Roy, Utah (39,306) 1
- Sahuarita, Ariz. (34,134) 1
- San Dimas, Calif. (34,924) 1
- San Gabriel, Calif. (39,568) 1
- San Juan, Texas (35,294) 1
- St. Charles, Ill. (33,081) 1
- Stanton, Calif. (37,962) 1
- Teaneck Township, N.J. (41,246) 1
- University Place, Wash. (34,866) 1
- Valparaiso, Ind. (34,151) 1
- Walla Walla, Wash. (34,060) 1
- Wenatchee, Wash. (35,508) 1
- West Hollywood, Calif. (35,757) 1
- Wildwood, Mo. (35,417) 1
- Woburn, Mass. (40,876) 1
- Woodridge, Ill. (34,158) 1
- Addison, Ill. (35,702) 0
- Alabaster, Ala. (33,284) 0
- American Fork, Utah (33,337) 0
- Amherst, Mass. (39,814) 0
- Andover, Mass. (36,569) 0
- Aventura, Fla. (40,242) 0
- Bartlett, Ill. (41,105) 0
- Belleville T’ship, N.J. (38,222) 0
- Bethel Park, Pa. (33,577) 0
- Beverly, Mass. (42,670) 0
- Billerica, Mass. (42,119) 0
- Boardman T’ship, Ohio (40,213) 0
- Brighton, Colo. (40,083) 0
- Brighton, N.Y. (37,137) 0
- Brookfield, Wis. (41,464) 0
- Brownstown T’ship, Mich. (33,194) 0
- Brunswick, Ohio (35,426) 0
- Butte-Silver Bow, Mont. (35,133) 0
- Calexico, Calif. (38,633) 0
- Carmel, N.Y. (33,576) 0
- Carol Stream, Ill. (39,854) 0
- Cedar City, Utah (35,235) 0
- Cedar Falls, Iowa (40,713) 0
- Chelmsford, Mass. (36,392) 0
- Chelsea, Mass. (40,787) 0
- Clifton Park, N.Y. (38,029) 0
- College Park, Md. (34,740) 0
- Cooper City, Fla. (34,401) 0
- Coppell, Texas (42,983) 0
- Copperas Cove, Texas (36,670) 0
- Cortlandt, N.Y. (42,545) 0
- Cottage Grove, Minn. (38,839) 0
- Cottonwood Hts., Utah (33,617) 0
- Coventry, R.I. (35,688) 0
- Cranberry T’ship, Pa. (33,096) 0
- Crown Point, Ind. (33,899) 0
- Crystal Lake, Ill. (40,269) 0
- Culver City, Calif. (40,779) 0
- Cumberland, R.I. (36,405) 0
- Dana Point, Calif. (33,107) 0
- Dartmouth, Mass. (33,783) 0
- Deer Park, Texas (34,495) 0
- Delaware, Ohio (41,302) 0
- Eastchester, N.Y. (34,641) 0
- Edmonds, Wash. (42,853) 0
- Enfield, Conn. (42,141) 0
- Englewood, Colo. (33,659) 0
- Fairborn, Ohio (34,510) 0
- Fair Lawn, N.J. (34,927) 0
- Farmers Branch, Texas (35,991) 0
- Findlay, Ohio (40,313) 0
- Fitchburg, Mass. (41,946) 0
- Fort Lee, N.J. (40,191) 0
- Foster City, Calif. (33,805) 0
- Franklin, Mass. (33,261) 0
- Franklin, Wis. (36,816) 0
- Freehold T’ship, N.J. (35,369) 0
- Friendswood, Texas (41,213) 0
- Fuquay-Varina, N.C. (34,152) 0
- Galloway Township, N.J. (37,813) 0
- Georgetown, Ky. (37,086) 0
- Germantown, Tenn. (41,333) 0
- Gillette, Wyo. (33,403) 0
- Glastonbury, Conn. (35,159) 0
- Glendale Heights, Ill. (33,176) 0
- Grand Blanc T’ship, Mich. (39,846) 0
- Groton, Conn. (38,411) 0
- Grove City, Ohio (41,252) 0
- Guilderland, N.Y. (36,848) 0
- Haverstraw, N.Y. (39,087) 0
- Hilliard, Ohio (37,114) 0
- Hilton Head Island, S.C. (37,661) 0
- Holland, Mich. (34,378) 0
- Holland T’ship, Mich. (38,276) 0
- Holly Springs, N.C. (41,239) 0
- Hurst, Texas (40,413) 0
- Hutchinson, Kan. (40,006) 0
- Independence T’ship, Mich. (36,686) 0
- Indian Trail, N.C. (39,997) 0
- Issaquah, Wash. (40,051) 0
- Kearney, Neb. (33,790) 0
- Kearny, N.J. (41,999) 0
- Keizer, Ore. (39,376) 0
- Kennesaw, Ga. (33,036) 0
- La Porte, Texas (35,124) 0
- La Quinta, Calif. (37,558) 0
- La Vergne, Tenn. (38,719) 0
- Lake Oswego, Ore. (40,731) 0
- Lawrence T’ship, N.J. (33,077) 0
- Leawood, Kan. (33,902) 0
- Lewiston, Maine (37,121) 0
- Lexington, Mass. (34,454) 0
- Long Beach, N.Y. (35,029) 0
- Los Gatos, Calif. (33,529) 0
- Lynnwood, Wash. (38,568) 0
- Manalapan T’ship, N.J. (40,905) 0
- Manassas, Va. (42,772) 0
- Manhattan Beach, Calif. (35,506) 0
- Manitowoc, Wis. (34,626) 0
- Manlius, N.Y. (33,712) 0
- Marion, Iowa (41,535) 0
- Marlboro T’ship, N.J. (41,502) 0
- Marlborough, Mass. (41,793) 0
- Martinez, Calif. (37,287) 0
- Mason, Ohio (34,792) 0
- McMinnville, Ore. (34,319) 0
- Menlo Park, Calif. (33,780) 0
- Midland, Mich. (42,547) 0
- Midlothian, Texas (35,125) 0
- Milton, Ga. (41,296) 0
- Moline, Ill. (42,985) 0
- Monroe T’ship, N.J. (37,117) 0
- Montclair T’ship, N.J. (40,921) 0
- Mount Juliet, Tenn. (39,289) 0
- Mount Vernon, Wash. (35,219) 0
- Natick, Mass. (37,006) 0
- New Berlin, Wis. (40,451) 0
- Northbrook, Ill. (35,222) 0
- Northampton T’ship, Pa. (39,915) 0
- North Ridgeville, Ohio (35,280) 0
- Norwich, Conn. (40,125) 0
- Oregon City, Ore. (37,572) 0
- Orion T’ship, Mich. (38,206) 0
- Ossining, N.Y. (40,061) 0
- Oswego, Ill. (34,585) 0
- Oviedo, Fla. (40,059) 0
- Owasso, Okla. (38,240) 0
- Pacifica, Calif. (38,640) 0
- Park Ridge, Ill. (39,656) 0
- Parkland, Fla. (34,670) 0
- Peachtree City, Ga. (38,244) 0
- Penfield, N.Y. (39,438) 0
- Pennsauken T’ship, N.J. (37,074) 0
- Plainfield, Ind. (34,625) 0
- Plainfield T’ship, Mich. (33,535) 0
- Pleasant Grove, Utah (37,726) 0
- Portage, Ind. (37,926) 0
- Post Falls, Idaho 38,485 0
- Quincy, Ill. (39,463) 0
- Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. (42,287) 0
- Randolph, Mass. (34,984) 0
- Redmond, Ore. (33,274) 0
- Reynoldsburg, Ohio (41,076) 0
- Riverhead, N.Y. (35,902) 0
- Roseville, Minn. (36,254) 0
- Ross T’ship, Pa. (33,567) 0
- Salina, N.Y. (33,223) 0
- San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (35,196) 0
- San Luis, Ariz. (35,257) 0
- Saratoga Springs, Utah (37,696) 0
- Shrewsbury, Mass. (38,325) 0
- Socorro, Texas (34,306) 0
- Spanish Fork, Utah (42,602) 0
- Springville, Utah (35,268) 0
- State College, Pa. (40,501) 0
- Stow, Ohio (34,483) 0
- Streamwood, Ill. (39,577) 0
- Temple City, Calif. (36,494) 0
- Tooele, Utah (35,742) 0
- Torrington, Conn. (35,515) 0
- Trumbull, Conn. (36,827) 0
- Upper Arlington, Ohio (36,800) 0
- Valley Stream, N.Y. (40,634) 0
- Vestavia Hills, Ala. (39,102) 0
- Watertown, Mass. (35,329) 0
- Weslaco, Texas (40,160) 0
- West Fargo, N.D. (38,626) 0
- Westerville, Ohio (39,190) 0
- Westfield, Mass. (40,834) 0
- Wheeling, Ill. (39,137) 0
- Wildomar, Calif. (36,875) 0
- Winslow T’ship, N.J. (39,907) 0
- Winter Springs, Fla. (38,342) 0
- Woodstock, Ga. (35,065) 0
- Yorktown, N.Y. (36,569) 0
- Bell, Calif. (33,559) n/a
- Coachella, Calif. (41,941) n/a
- Lebanon, Tenn. (38,431) n/a
- Meridian, Miss. (35,052) n/a.
- Riviera Beach, Fla. (37,604) n/a
- Shelton, Conn. (40,869 n/a
- Spring Valley, N.Y. (33,066) n/a
- Tucker, Ga. (37,005) n/a
— Of the 46 U.S. cities with populations within 10,000 of Champaign-Urbana combined (126,638), only Hartford, Conn., has had a higher death-by-firearm count in 2021, with 32.
The full list:
2021 homicides by firearm in cities with populations similar to C-U’s (116,000-136,000)
- Hartford, Conn. (121,054) 32
- CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (126,638) 25
- New Haven, Conn. (134,023) 24
- Richmond, Calif. (116,448) 18
- Lafayette, La. (121,374) 16
- Vallejo, Calif. (126,090) 16
- West Palm Beach, Fla. (117,415) 16
- Victorville, Calif. (134,810) 12
- Allentown. Pa. (125,845) 10
- Topeka, Kan. (126,587) 10
- Miramar, Fla. (134,721) 9
- Westminster, Colo. (116,317) 9
- College Station, Texas (120,511) 8
- Abilene, Texas (125,182) 7
- Independence, Mo. (123,011) 7
- Evansville, Ind. (117,298) 7
- Midland, Texas (132,524) 7
- Fairfield, Calif. (119,881) 6
- Clearwater, Fla. (117,292) 5
- Fargo, N.D. (125,990) 5
- Athens, Ga. (128,671) 4
- Arvada, Colo. (124,402) 4
- Billings, Mont. (117,116) 4
- Clovis, Calif. (120,124) 4
- Columbia, Mo. (126,254) 4
- Coral Springs, Fla. (134,394) 3
- Round Rock, Texas (119,468) 3
- West Jordan, Utah (116,961) 3
- Ann Arbor, Mich. (123,851) 2
- Concord, Calif. (125,410) 2
- Palm Bay, Fla. (119,760) 2
- Richardson, Texas (119,469) 2
- Stamford, Conn. (135,470) 2
- Cambridge, Mass. (118,403) 1
- Carrollton, Texas (133,434) 1
- Lakewood, N.J. (135,158) 1
- Pearland, Texas (125,828) 1
- Rochester, Minn. (121,395) 1
- Sterling Heights, Mich. (134,346) 1
- Thousand Oaks, Calif. (126,966) 1
- Amherst, N.Y. (129,595) 0
- Berkeley, Calif. (124,321) 0
- Meridian, Idaho (117,635) 0
- Norman, Okla. (128,026) 0
- Santa Clara, Calif. (127,647) 0
- Simi Valley, Calif. (126,356) 0
- Smithtown, N.Y. (116,296) 0
C-U’s 25 homicides are one more than the total of another Connecticut city — New Haven, home to the Ivy League’s Yale University.
Like in Champaign, officials in that college town experiencing its deadliest year in memory signed off last week on using a chunk of COVID-19 relief funding to buy surveillance cameras.