DANVILLE — An accidental fire sparked by leaves that blew into a grill damaged a Danville home Monday afternoon.
Danville Fire Lt. Sean O’Kane said damage to the single-family home in the 600 block of West Columbia Street, about two blocks west of Gilbert Street, was estimated at $10,000.
The people living there had apparently started a fire in a grill to cook but leaves whipped by the wind got into the grill, sparking a larger fire that extended into the breezeway between the house and the two-car garage.
The residents were home but not outside when the fire started. They called for help at 2:30 p.m.
“Crews arrived and saw heavy fire and smoke in the breezeway between the house and garage,” O’Kane said.
The damage spread somewhat beyond the breezeway into the house and the garage, he said.
Firefighters were there 90 minutes.
There is a burning ban in effect in Danville. However, that does not apply to grills intended for cooking. O’Kane reminded residents they should not leave a hot grill unattended.